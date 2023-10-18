Azerbaijan, Asian Development Bank mull prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev has met with Country Director of the Azerbaijan Resident Mission at Asian Development Bank (ADB) Candice McDeigan, News.Az reports.

According to Minister Sahil Babayev, over the past period, successful experience of cooperation has been established between the Ministry and ADB.

The minister stressed the importance of joint work carried out as part of the projects themed “ADB’s Azerbaijan Country Partnership Strategy for 2014–2018 and Enhancing ADB's Support for Social Protection to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The Azerbaijani minister provided an insight into the reforms implemented in labor market employment and social protection in the country, the DOST concept, active employment programs, as well as social protection measures to ensure the well-being of vulnerable groups.

Candice McDeigan drew attention to the importance of continuing cooperation in the process of reforms in labor and social protection.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects of future cooperation.

News.Az