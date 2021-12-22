Azerbaijan assessing prospects of electricity export from Nakhchivan to Turkey – energy minister
The prospects of electricity export from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to Turkey are being assessed, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.
He made the remarks at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku.
The minister stressed that the assessment of the prospects of developing a trilateral format in the field of electricity, projects, as well as proposals from Turkish companies for the construction of a gas turbine thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 550 megawatts is also underway.