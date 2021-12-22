Azerbaijan assessing prospects of electricity export from Nakhchivan to Turkey – energy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prospects of electricity export from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to Turkey are being assessed, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku.

The minister stressed that the assessment of the prospects of developing a trilateral format in the field of electricity, projects, as well as proposals from Turkish companies for the construction of a gas turbine thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 550 megawatts is also underway.

News.Az