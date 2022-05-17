Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of ECO Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan took over the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) from Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova at the 3rd General Conference of the ECO Parliamentary Assembly in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Addressing the conference, Speaker Gafarova underscored the need for joint actions to eliminate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Azerbaijan has provided assistance to the countries most affected by the pandemic. Now we must be ready for the next steps,” she added.

News.Az