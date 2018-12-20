Azerbaijan, Astrakhan agree to develop tourism cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and Russia’s Astrakhan region have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism, AZERTAC reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev and acting Governor of Astrakhan region Sergei Morozov.

Speaking to the signing ceremony, the two noted the importance of restoring flights between the cities of Baku and Astrakhan to boost tourism relations. They also discussed the implementation of a cruise project in the Caspian Sea.

News.Az

