Azerbaijan, Astrakhan region sign cooperation program for 2020

An Action Program on cooperation for 2020 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation has been signed, AZERTAC reported.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin, who is on a visit to Baku.

The document envisages organization of events during next year in order to expand cooperation in the fields of industry, agriculture, mutual investment, small and medium-sized businesses, culture, tourism, youth policy, sports and others.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Governor Igor Babushkin had a meeting.

Igor Babushkin affirmed the Russian regions’ interest in developing ties with Azerbaijan. He hailed Azerbaijan’s building close relations with federal subjects of Russia, especially with the Astrakhan region.

The sides discussed the ways of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region, as well as the issues of mutual interest.

