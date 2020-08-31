Azerbaijan actively working with several companies to bring COVID-19 vaccine – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday took part via videoconferencing in the opening of another modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Speaking at the event, President Aliyev noted that active work is underway with sevral companies to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan.

“I hope that Azerbaijan will be among the first countries to receive the vaccine in this area as well because we have been working on this issue for some time. But the main condition here is that the vaccine should go through all the stages of testing. Doctors are well aware that any new vaccine goes through several stages and only then is released to the market and used to vaccinate people. Therefore, we will bring this vaccine to our country after all the stages of research have been conducted by companies and after international certification has been completed. After that, I do hope it will be possible to say that this terrible situation is over with,” he said.

The head of state noted that currently, 100 to 200 people are infected in Azerbaijan every day.

“This is certainly a better result than in previous months. However, daily monitoring is and will be carried out to keep the situation under control. At the same time, mitigation steps should be taken in such a way that the number of patients does not increase sharply. This is the key issue, and we will certainly take our steps very carefully,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az