Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of cooperation with Uzbekistan: AIR Center head

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Uzbekistan, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks while speaking at a round table on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and the upcoming early presidential election in Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

He stressed that last year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Uzbekistan three times as part of various international events.

According to Shafiyev, one of the important points in the bilateral activity between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is the firm support of both countries on the issue of territorial integrity.

The AIR Center chairman also pointed out the growing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

“In the first quarter of this year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $43 million, which is a growth of $13 million on an annual basis,” he added.

News.Az