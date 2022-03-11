Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of ties with Austria, ambassador says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Austria and stands ready to strengthen cooperation in all areas that serve the well-being of the peoples of both countries, said Azerbaijani Ambassador Rovshan Sadigbayli, News.Az reports.

He made the remarks at an event hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Austria.

The diplomat also emphasized the importance of mutual visits of the Azerbaijani and Austrian leaders and the bilateral documents signed in terms of further developing relations between the two countries.

The ambassador then spoke about the documents signed between the two countries in various fields, the dynamic development of economic and trade relations, as well as about Austrian companies operating in Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by representatives of the Austrian legislature, government agencies and other organizations, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Vienna, local media representatives, as well as Azerbaijanis living in Austria.

News.Az