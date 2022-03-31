Azerbaijan attaches great importance to expansion of co-op with Poland: Minister

Azerbaijan always attaches great importance to the expansion of cooperation with Poland, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Thursday at a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan-Poland relations are based on historical bonds and developing at the level of strategic partnership, the minister noted.

He recalled that the year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“This year also marks five years since the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Road Map for Strategic Partnership and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland. Over these years, numerous high-level reciprocal visits and various events took place,” the top diplomat added.

