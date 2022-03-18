Azerbaijan attaches great importance to UN-initiated SDGs: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) adopted by the United Nations, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists in Shusha, News.Az reports.

Shusha on Friday hosted an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership.

Minister Bayramov stressed that holding such an event in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, is symbolic.

“This year marks 30 years of Azerbaijan’s accession to the UN. A series of events are organized to celebrate this occasion. It is symbolic that today Shusha is hosting such a meeting,” he said.

The top diplomat also noted that the Azerbaijani state keeps carrying out large-scale and systematic work towards sustainable development goals.

News.Az