Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation UN and its specialized agencies: Minister

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with the Director of the Regional Office for Europe of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Bruno Pozzi, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant government agencies represented in the working group and members of the expert group of the UN Environment Programme visiting Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, as well as other practical issues on the agenda between UNEP and Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the issues related to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the liberated areas, the demining process, as well as opportunities to deepen bilateral relations in the field of environment and the Sustainable Development Goals were also discussed.

Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, adding that the country appreciates the support of the UN Environment Programme for the restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems in the liberated territories.

During the meeting, the opposite side was informed about the current situation in the region, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the liberated territories.

Minister Bayramov informed the opposite side about the state programs implemented in Azerbaijan in the field of environmental protection, the tasks ahead and ways to solve existing environmental problems.

Information about the fact that more than 1 million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation that lasted for almost 30 years, comparative assessment of the state of forest resources, flora and fauna, specially protected natural areas, water resources, mineral deposits, lands in the liberated areas with the pre-occupation period, as well as work done in the field of agriculture, including degraded lands, military erosion, "Smart Village" project, "Green Energy Zone Concept", monitoring of the liberated areas on the basis of satellite imagery and restoration work to be done were brought to the attention of the international expert. The minister noted that the participation of UNEP in the activities carried out in this direction in Azerbaijan was highly appreciated.

Noting that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to environmental issues, the minister stressed that the liberated areas have been declared a green energy zone, emphasizing that all projects are implemented with special attention to environmental issues.

In his turn, Bruno Pozzi thanked for the warm welcome. He praised the projects implemented by Azerbaijan in cooperation with the UN, and said that the assessment mission during the visit to the liberated territories clearly saw the environmental damage caused by Armenia.

Bruno Pozzi said that the purpose of the expert group's visit was to carry out an assessment mission to support the process of ecological restoration of the liberated territories, study the plans of the Government of Azerbaijan to restore ecosystems in the liberated areas, identify UNEP support areas and collect information from direct sources related to environmental rehabilitation needs, and expressed gratitude for the constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, and discussed prospects for future cooperation.

