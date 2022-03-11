Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with ECO – FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said as he met with the organization’s Secretary General Khusrav Noziri, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov praised the results of the last ECO Ashgabat Summit. The minister stressed that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with the Organization and that the Organization has two specialized institutions in the country. The importance of establishing the Organization's green energy center in Azerbaijan and, in this regard, the signing of the center's charter by the member states and the start of the center's activities in the near future was emphasized.

The minister also noted the importance of resolving issues arising from the Ashgabat summit, in particular, economic and transport communications within the framework of the ECO, as well as cooperation in the energy sector, and given that these issues are also priorities for Azerbaijan, our country attaches importance to cooperation in the above-mentioned areas.

Noting the contribution of Azerbaijan to the Organization, Secretary General Khusrav Noziri praised the sending of Azerbaijani diplomats to the ECO Secretariat. He also stressed that energy and economic ties are the main issues on the ECO agenda, and highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's role in these areas.

At the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

News.Az