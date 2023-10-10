Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to developing relations with ECO member states - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization and attaches particular significance to developing relations with its member states. ECO enjoys favorable opportunities to utilize our region’s vast economic potential better and advance the ties in economy and trade between the regional countries,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is in favor of expanding cooperation within the organization across every domain. I extend my gratitude for declaring the city of Shusha – the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026 several days ago,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az