Azerbaijan attends General Meeting of TITR International Association in Almaty

An Azerbaijani delegation led by chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov has participated in the General Meeting of International Association “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” (TITR) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

The meeting agenda included hearings on the action plan report for 2022 as well as tariff policy and route action plan for 2023 and admission of new TITR Legal Entities Union members.

As a part of the visit to Almaty, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov held some meetings with the delegations of railway institutions from Kazakhstan, Georgia and Turkiye to discuss possibilities of unlocking transit potential.

The Trans-Caspian route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is an international corridor that starts from Southeast Asia and China and runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further on to European countries.

News.Az