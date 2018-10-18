Azerbaijan attends international conference on fight against corruption in Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov attended an international conference under the theme “Strengthening transparency and accountability to ensure integrity: united against corruption” in Šibenik, Croatia, AZERTAC reports.

The international conference was co-organized by the Ministry of Justice of Croatia and Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) of the Council of Europe as part of Croatia’s chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov addressed the conference`s session called "Strengthening international cooperation in the fight against corruption". He highlighted the legislative and institutional reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, successful implementation of the anti-corruption strategy and the effective activity of the Anti-Corruption Department under Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani minister also drew the audience’s attention to the bitter consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He emphasized that the 20 per cent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory is currently under occupation of Armenia and more than one million of Azerbaijanis are refugees and internally displaced persons.

Following the sessions, the conference participants signed a Declaration launching an international network of national anti-corruption bodies.

