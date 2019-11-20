Azerbaijan attends meeting of CIS Security Council Secretaries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th meeting of the Secretaries of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Security Councils kicked off in Moscow on Wednesday.

Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council Ramil Usubov is taking part in the meeting, the Security Council’s press service told AzVision.az.

Prior to the meeting, the security chiefs visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Russian capital.

The meeting mainly focuses on issues related to security and stability in the CIS area.

Regarding the regional context, the meeting’s participants will analyze threats posed by foreign terrorists and measures on preventing them from entering CIS soil as well as issues of chemical and biological security in the Commonwealth.

Opening the meeting, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev noted that the parties would focus on drawing up joint approaches to ironing out burning issues in order to ensure security in the former Soviet states.

Patrushev stressed that measures worked out at the 2018 meeting enabled the sides to step up efforts on exchanging data on terrorist organizations.

He also praised progress in military and technical cooperation of the CIS states and their joint measures on thwarting international terrorist organizations’ activity.

News.Az