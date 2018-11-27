Azerbaijan attends meeting of GUAM Council of National Coordinators

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 48th meeting of the GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development) Council of National Coordinators starts today in Kiev, AZERTAC reported.

The agenda includes discussions of member countries’ experts on perspectives of political and economic cooperation within GUAM.

The second day will see official opening of the meeting with participation of the deputy foreign ministers of the member counties. Azerbaijan is represented by Mahmud Mammadguliyev, deputy foreign minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting is to end with signing a protocol.

News.Az

