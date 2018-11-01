Azerbaijan attends WTO Executive Council’s 109th session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) held its 109th Executive Council session in Manama, Bahrain.

The event bringing together over 100 delegates from 40 world countries is also attended by Azerbaijani delegation comprising Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the World Tourism Organization Anar Maharramov and Head of International Relations Department of State Tourism Agency Jamila Talibzade, AZERTAC reports.

Addressing the session, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev spoke of the role of cooperation and joint activity of the member countries, highlighted the activity and current reforms of tourism organizations in Azerbaijan.

Fuad Nagiyev recalled that Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 110th session of UNWTO Executive Council in 2019 and invited all the member countries to take part at the event.

