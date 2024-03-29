Azerbaijan attracts $6.7B in direct foreign investment in 2023
29 Mar 2024
Economics
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan’s in 2023 amounted to $6.7 billion, the Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports.
Nasirov said the top five countries that made direct investments in Azerbaijan’s economy include the UK ($1.9 billion), Türkiye ($1.3 billion), Cyprus ($792 million), Russia ($617 million), and Iran ($396 million).