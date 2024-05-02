Azerbaijan, Australia discuss expanding political and economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting was held in Baku as part of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Australia.

An Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and an Australian delegation - by Rod Brazier, Deputy Secretary, Development, Multilateral and Europe Group, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides discussed the current state of relations between the two countries, the expansion of cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields.

Mammadov informed the other party in detail about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, as well as the landmine clearance process.

It was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan this year, created favorable opportunities for cooperation.

The sides also discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

News.Az