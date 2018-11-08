Azerbaijan, Austria highlight necessity of deepening relations in various fields

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mamadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Austria Bernd Alexander Bayerl, said a message from th

The sides discussed the development prospects of cooperation between the two states and emphasized in this regard the necessity of deepening mutually beneficial relations in economic, transport, energy, agriculture, and etc. fields.

It was underlined that high-level visits between the two states will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Bernd Alexander Bayerl presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Minister wished the newly appointed Austrian Ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.

