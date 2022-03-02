Azerbaijan backs OPEC+ decision to increase daily oil output in April

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the 26th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan also agreed to increase daily oil output by 400 thousand barrels in April in order to support the reduction of volatility in the global oil market, the country’s Energy Ministry told News.Az.

The new Declaration of Cooperation envisages an increase in daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan by 7,000 barrels in April 2022 to reach 682,000 barrels, while the reduction commitment is 36,000 barrels.

It should be reminded that at the 19th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC plus countries held in July, starting from August, the decision was made to increase the daily crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per month, complete the cuts in the volume of 5.8 million barrels in September 2022 and extend the term of the “Declaration of Cooperation” by the end of 2022 with partial adjustments to the base level of oil production from May to the end of this year.

