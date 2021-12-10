Azerbaijan, Bahrain discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met with Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Hailing the military cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain, Minister Zakir Hasanov stressed the importance of developing the work carried out in this field.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa asked to convey congratulations on behalf of himself and the King of Bahrain to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev and all the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of glorious victory in the Patriotic war.

The sides discussed the military-political situation in the region, the prospects of development of military cooperation, as well as other issues in the field of defense.

News.Az