Azerbaijan, Bahrain discuss ways to develop bilateral relations

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Bahraini counterpart Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

The sides discussed the development of relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, tourism and humanitarian spheres, and ways to strengthen cooperation within international organizations, AzerTag reports.

Minister Mammadyarov mentioned that by the Decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, 2017 was declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan and spoke about the events held in this context.

They hailed the development of cooperation in the field of tourism and the significant increase in the number of tourists from Bahrain and Gulf Cooperation Council countries to Azerbaijan.

FM Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories, including the monuments of Islamic heritage and talked about the current situation of the conflict resolution.

The sides also discussed topical issues on the agenda of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

