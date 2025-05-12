Azerbaijan, Bahrain explore cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Bahrain, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

During the meeting, the parties engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the current status and future prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat on Monday embarked on an official visit to Bahrain for high-level talks.

News.Az