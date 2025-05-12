Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Bahrain mull opportunities to enhance inter-parliamentary ties

Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

As part of his official visit to Bahrain, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of Bahrain’s Shura Council.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities to strengthen inter-parliamentary collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

They also exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.


