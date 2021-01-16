Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: Ban on entry-exit to some cities, regions remains in force

  • Noncategory
Entry-exit to the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron region, as well as to the regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki , Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (with the exception of villages and settlements) will be limited from 00:00 (GMT+4) on Jan.18, 2021 to 00:00 on Jan. 25, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday. 

Employees of the spheres whose activities are permitted can move after the employer registers information about them in the ‘icaze.e-gov.az’ portal through electronic signature.


News.Az 

