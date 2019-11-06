Azerbaijan Banks Association, IFC ink co-op agreement in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cooperation agreement has been signed between the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) at the IV International Banking Forum in Baku, Trend reports Nov. 6 from the event.

The agreement was signed by ABA President Zakir Nuriyev and Head of the IFC Azerbaijan Office Aliya Azimova.

The two-day IV International Banking Forum, one of the most prestigious financial and banking events in the region, is taking place in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The forum brings together heads of regulatory and control bodies in the financial and banking sector, leading managers of commercial banks and other participants of the financial sector.

