Azerbaijan bans advertising of abortion and artificial fermentation

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has approved the latest amendments to the law on protection of people’s health.

The following items are added to the law’s Article 11:

- Artificial prevention of pregnancy and medical service on artificial fermentation are banned from being advertised

- Only medications that are sold without prescription, medical equipment, methods of treatment, prophylactics, diagnostics, and rehabilitation which have been authorized by the concerned executive authority for use can be advertised. Requirements for medications, medical equipment and products, medical services are determined by the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan on advertisement and medications.



In addition, the fourth part of the law’s Article 37 will be abrogated.



“Medications that are sold without prescription, as well as prophylactics, diagnostics, and treatment methods that have not been examined in the prescribed way are banned from being advertised via mass media.”

