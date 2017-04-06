Azerbaijan bans broadcasting of foreign-produced advertisements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Broadcasting of foreign-produced advertisements has been banned on TV channels, retranslated on cable network in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that it was mentioned in the newly-developed draft law "On cable network broadcasting".

The draft law states that a broadcaster will bear responsibility regarding the issue.

According to the draft law, broadcasting rules during advertising spot on foreign TV channels, retranslated on cable network broadcasting are determined by the agency, established by relevant executive authority.

Foreign television and radio broadcaster shall get a permit from the agency, established by relevant executive authority in order to broadcast on the program package of Azerbaijani broadcaster.

Content of television and radio programs broadcasted on cable network is controlled by a broadcaster.

An owner bears responsibility for the program, which offends legitimate interests of the state, promotes ethnic, racial and religious discrimination. The broadcaster is allowed to restrict, suspend the program's broadcasting on cable network or terminate the contract signed with the broadcasting organization.

The draft law was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

