Azerbaijan bans privatization of one more type of state property.

APA reports that a new item is offered to be annexed to the article #6.2 of the Law on privatization of state property.



According to draft amendment, privatization of state scientific institutions, which conduct fundamental and strategic scientific researches, are banned.



The draft amendment will be discussed at the plenary meeting of the parliament on October 31.

News.Az

