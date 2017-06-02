Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-based banks’ net worth makes up AZN 2.7bn

As of April 30, 2017, Azerbaijan-based 32 banks’ assets stood at AZN 30,779,200,000, liabilities at AZN 28,031,600,000.

According to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), the banks’ net worth amounted to AZN 2,747,600,000.
 
Personal savings stood at AZN 6,847,500,000. 
 
The banks operate 560 branches, 140 departments, and 2,493 ATMs. Number of employees is 16,214 people.

