Azerbaijan became important gas supplier to Europe - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It's already for more than two years Azerbaijan became an important gas supplier to Europe,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

Noting that the situation with sanctions on Russia created a new dimension, the Azerbaijani President pointed out:

“Because our energy resources now are needed more than before. But whatever we do, we do it based on the plans and contracts, which were signed many years ago. It is true that now we have more countries, who are applying for additional gas from Azerbaijan. We already do it, we already started. More countries started to get our gas already last year. This year, it will continue.”

News.Az