Azerbaijan becomes best destination for traveling in September

Azerbaijan has become the best destination for traveling for foreigners in September.

Aviasales booking service reports that Azerbaijan is going to become the best direction for traveling in September, compared with the summer months, abc.az reports.

If when traveling in September the tourist can save 18-30%, while in Azerbaijan a discount on tickets compared to the summer will be 34%, in Montenegro 30%, and in Cyprus 27%.

According to Skyscanner, prices of tickets for Latvia showed the largest difference between August and September: the September flights to this country from Russia cost less exactly by one third (33%).

Azerbaijan and Armenia occupy the second and third places with the best September tickets in the ranking of Skyscanner destinations - when traveling there in September the tourist can save 28% and 24% respectively.

The 4th and 5th places in the Skyscanner list were given to the U.S. and Sweden — ticket prices in September for these countries are lower by 23% and 21%, respectively.

News.Az

