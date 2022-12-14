Azerbaijan becomes important partner for Europe: German ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has become an even more important partner for Europe since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while delivering a lecture on the topic “Germany’s G7 Presidency in 2022” at ADA University in Baku, News.Az reports.

The German diplomat noted that the significance of Azerbaijan for EU countries will continue to grow.

“Azerbaijan can increase its potential not only in hydrocarbons but also in green energy. The potential of green electricity in Azerbaijan is very high,” he added.

News.Az