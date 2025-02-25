Azerbaijan becomes member of NATO Maritime Security Center of Excellence

An event with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Portugal, Romania, Türkiye and Greece was held at NATO Allied Command Transformation.

At the event, a technical agreement was signed regarding Azerbaijan’s first accession to the Maritime Security Center of Excellence (MARSEC COE) as a member, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The main activities of the MARSEC COE are to ensure the participation of member countries in maintaining maritime security and to encourage other countries to fulfill their obligations in this sphere.

According to the signed technical agreement document, an officer of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will represent the country at the MARSEC COE for three years.

In accordance with the regulatory document, the Azerbaijani flag will wave at the NATO MARSEC COE, and an Azerbaijani representative will continuously operate at the center.