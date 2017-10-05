Azerbaijan becomes member of World Boxing Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the World Boxing Council (WBC), WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán told a press conference in Baku on Thursday, APAsport

The WBC president said that it was an honor for them being received by Azerbaijan’s president.



“We were astonished by his simplicity and warm-heartedness. He had thorough knowledge of sports. Azerbaijan has hosted a number of major tournaments. The world has set its eyes on the WBC Convention in Baku. The president ordered the sports minister that a federation be created in Azerbaijan under the WBC umbrella,” he said.



Sulaimán noted that Azerbaijan will be the 166th country to join the WBC.



“I welcome you and I believe that in three years at most a champion will arise from Azerbaijan. The president has given the order and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will do its part,” the WBC president added.



It should be noted that the 55th WBC Convention was held in Azerbaijan. The event was joined by delegations from 164 countries, among them famous boxers such as Evander Holyfield, Kostya Tszyu, Yuri Arbachakov, Naseem Hamed, Érik Morales, Nino Benvenuti, Vitali Klitschko, and Gennady Golovkin.

