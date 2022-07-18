Azerbaijan becomes reliable supplier of energy resources: SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has already become a reliable supplier of energy resources, Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Kanan Najafov said on Monday.

Najafov made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He said foreign investors should be attracted to Azerbaijan’s energy sector.

“Important directions of our energy policy are the attraction of a larger number of investors and the development of the field of renewable energy sources,” the SOCAR vice-president noted.

Najafov stressed that the agenda of Azerbaijan includes the issue of boosting the supply of energy resources to Europe.

News.Az