Azerbaijan becomes second largest gas supplier of Turkey in January 2021

Azerbaijan exported 1.11 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in January 2021, becoming the country`s second largest gas supplier after Russia.

According to Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) report, Turkey`s gas import from Azerbaijan increased by 18,4 percent in January 2021, compared to the same moth of the previous year.

With 2.67 billion cubic meters of gas exported, Russia remains Turkey`s largest gas supplier.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). Commissioned at the end of 2006, the South Caucasus Pipeline currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline is part of the Shah Deniz Full Field Development project.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP, operator (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), TPAO (19 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent).

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (51 percent), SOCAR Turkey (7 percent), Botas (30 percent), and BP (12 percent).

