Azerbaijan becoming renewable energy hub, NGIC co-chair says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is transforming into a renewable energy hub, said Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia and co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

She made the remarks while speaking at the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto “Challenges to the Global World Order” that kicked off Thursday in the Azerbaijani capital, News.Az reports.

Stressing the paramount importance of renewables for the future of the world, Vike-Freiberga said: “Azerbaijan not only relies on its natural resources and traditional energy resources but also keeps investing in the development of new technologies. This is extremely important for our planet.”

News.Az