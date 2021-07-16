Azerbaijan begins construction of tunnels on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of tunnels has started on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on January 14 during his trip to Fuzuli district.

Through bridges and tunnels to be built on the territories with difficult terrain the length of the road will make up 84.6 km. Afterwards, the construction of road junctions of different levels is planned.

Presently, construction of seven tunnels, including the tunnel, foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on a section of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, passing through Dashalty village, on June 14 is being conducted.

The total length of the tunnels will be 6.3 km, and the width – 12 m.

The work at the entrances to the tunnels, the length of which will range from 360 m to 3,300 m, has already been completed. Currently, work continues on the removal of soil from the tunnels.

Under the project, it’s also planned to build nine viaducts, and respective work has already begun.

The first 48-kilometer section of the Ahmadbeyli-Fizuli-Shusha highway, passing through large settlements and enveloping the Topkhana forest, will have six lanes, and the section from the 48 to 84 km will have four.

The construction of this road will be carried out in four stages. These are 17 km and 17-34 km sections being built by two organizations subordinate to the State Agency for Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan; 34-51 km section, being built by AZVIRT LLC; 51-84 km section which is being built by the Turkish Kolin Insaat company.

Earthwork has been completed on the highway's 3 km, 34-37 km and from 51-53 km sections.

Besides, earthwork is being carried out on 17-42 km and 51-84 km sections of the highway.

At the same time, the construction of a bridge began on a 49-km section.

Construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway section which will start from the M6 main road (Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Minjivan-state border with Armenia) and pass through the territories of liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly and Shusha districts is planned to be finished in 2022.

Azerbaijan had liberated Fuzuli district and Shusha city from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

News.Az