Azerbaijan begins preliminary exploration work at gold deposit in Zangilan district
- 04 Jun 2022 05:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
Preliminary exploration and appraisal work has begun at the Vezhnali gold deposit in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Ali Aliyev, Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, News.Az reports.
He noted that the stage of preliminary assessment can be completed within six months.