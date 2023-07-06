Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss cooperation issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik have discussed cooperation issues between the two counties.

Bayramov and Aleinik met on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau meeting on July 5 in Baku, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The issues of cooperation between the two countries in various fields on existing bilateral and multilateral platforms were discussed during the meeting.

Once again congratulating his colleague on his appointment to this high position, Bayramov noted that there are effective contacts between the two countries at all levels. He noted that between the two countries, both in bilateral and multilateral planes, there are effective contacts and cooperation that take into account each other's interests.

Aleinik noted with satisfaction that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is marked by a number of important events. He also stressed that there are broad historical ties of cooperation between the countries in the field of agriculture, tourism, engineering and other areas.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

News.Az