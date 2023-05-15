Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss economic and trade cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the pair discussed the topical issues of economic and trade cooperation as well investment activity and industrial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus. They stressed the importance of the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation to be held today in Baku.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development of mutually beneficial partnership in areas of mutual interest.

News.Az