Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Belarusian Minister of State Authority for Military Industry, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2022" held at Baku Expo Center, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the opportunities of using modern military technologies, the exchange of experience, and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az