Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation prospects, regional security

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying an official visit to Belarus.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Victory Monument located in Victory Square in Minsk and laid a wreath in honor of the fallen, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.



An official welcoming ceremony for the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus. The Ministers of Defense passed in front of the Guard of Honor, and the national anthems of both countries were performed.

A bilateral meeting was held between Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.



During the meeting, the sides discussed regional security issues, prospects for the development of military cooperation, and other topics of mutual interest.



According to the program of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Faculty of the General Staff at the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. A briefing was presented on the military education system, personnel training, structure, and the objectives of the faculty.



During the official visit, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan was also briefed in detail on the main activities of the Central Command Post (CCP) of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

News.Az