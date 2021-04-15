Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

The Belarusian delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as other issues of mutual interest.


