Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military-technical cooperation
- 15 Apr 2021 15:42
- 01 Oct 2025 20:32
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The Belarusian delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
The sides discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as other issues of mutual interest.