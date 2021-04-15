Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of urban planning and architecture

Azerbaijan and Belarus have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of urban planning and architecture, as chairman the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev met with Belarus Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich.

Guliyev hailed cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including the constant exchange of experience in the field of urban planning and construction in bilateral and multilateral formats.

He highlighted the work done to restore and reconstruct the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Parkhamovich affirmed Belarus` readiness to support Azerbaijan`s efforts to reconstruct the areas in the Karabakh region.

News.Az