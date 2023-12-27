Azerbaijan, Belarus explore prospects for cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has met with Belarus Ambassador to the country Andrei Ravkov to discuss cultural relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

Minister Karimli emphasized that Azerbaijan had joined the book fairs held in the capital Minsk at varying times, adding that the two country’s creative teams organized reciprocal visits.

The minister stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to develop the cultural cooperation.

The Belarusian ambassador emphasized that the cultural factor is of great importance for the rapprochement of the two peoples.

Andrei Ravkov pointed out the ample opportunities for boosting cooperation in this area. The diplomat proposed to organize Belarusian culture days in Baku next year. The two exchanged views on this initiative.

Informing the ambassador about the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is scheduled to be held in Baku in 2024 as part of the "Baku Process", Minister Adil Karimli invited Belarus to participate in this event.

Following the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister presented the book "Shusha" to the Belarusian ambassador.

News.Az