Azerbaijan, Belarus mull military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus and Major General Sergei Simonenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Armament, Chief of Armament of Belarus.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018" that kicked off at the Baku Expo Center on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of military, military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the possibility of the use of modern military technologies, conduct of the exchange of experience and other issues of mutual interest.

